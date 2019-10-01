× House repainted after CBS4 Problem Solvers steps in to help

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A man who makes his living painting houses turned to CBS4 Problem Solvers with an unusual case.

Darrell Scurlock, with Allison’s Painting, started painting the exterior of a client’s house, but when he went back to Home Depot to get more paint and applied it to the house, the colors didn’t match.

“I went back and back and back and they still couldn’t get it to match right,” Scurlock said.

At the homeowner’s urging, Scurlock contacted CBS4 Problem Solvers to see if we could help. Scurlock said he was in contact with a manager at Home Depot and a representative with the paint company, and at one point the two came out to the house to look at the problem.

“They’ve seen the problems, they said, ‘Yeah, we see it, we see it,'” Scurlock said.

Scurlock wasn’t able to come to an agreement with Home Depot and the homeowner said she had already paid for almost the entire repainting project.

“She is getting frustrated and I don’t blame her. This has gone on way, way, way too long,” Scurlock said.

CBS4 Problem Solvers got in touch with Home Depot’s corporate office. After speaking with someone there, Scurlock and a representative came to an agreement to get the project done for the homeowner.

“Our team worked with the customer to remix the paint multiple times, visited the home and brought in experts to try to explain the issue. After not being able to conclusively solve the problem, we offered Mr. Scurlock new paint to complete the job,” a spokesperson for Home Depot said via email.

A few weeks later, CBS4 Problem Solvers visited the home to see the finished product. Scurlock repainted it in a new, matching color and the homeowner said she is satisfied with the completed job.

If you have a problem you’d like CBS4 Problem Solvers to consider, contact us at 317-677-1544 or ProblemSolvers@cbs4indy.com.