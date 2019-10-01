Hero teen dies while protecting little sister from armed robber

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida community is in mourning after a teen boy gave his life protecting his little sister from an armed burglar, WBBH reports.

15-year-old Khyler Edman was so many things to so many different people.

He was an honor student, a former member of the ROTC, a son, and his 5-year-old sister’s keeper.

“What you would want your child to be. That’s what he was,” Mike Riley, Charlotte County School District, told WBBH.

Last Thursday, police say Edman and his 5-year-old sister were inside their house when 27-year-old Ryan Cole forced the door open.

Cole is accused of stabbing Edman to death when the teen stopped him from hurting his sister.

Cole then broke into another nearby home before police captured him.

Edman is being hailed as a hero.