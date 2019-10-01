Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 24 – Austin Parkinson

Posted 7:46 pm, October 1, 2019, by

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. —  Former Purdue Basketball player Austin Parkinson knew he wanted to be a coach from a young age.

It appears to be a great career choice.  Since playing for Purdue’s legendary coach Gene Keady, Parkinson has enjoyed a very successful coaching career in his own right since taking over the IUPUI Women’s basketball program in 2010.  Parkinson took over a program that only won 3 games the previous season, and since then has had them consistently winning 20+ games and competing in the postseason.  He has also been named conference Coach of the Year twice.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Parkinson about his coaching career at IUPUI, his playing career at Purdue, what he has learned from Coach Keady that prepared him for both his playing and coaching career.  We also discuss faith, social media, thoughts on the current state of Purdue basketball, and more!

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod , and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

You can also listen to, subscribe, like,  and/or comment on the podcasts on the following platform

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.