× 2 dead after violent vehicle crash at northeast side street intersection

INDIANAPOLIS — A man and a woman were killed late Monday when the car they were riding in was struck by a pick-up truck that failed to stop at a traffic signal, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police investigators.

The violent crash happened around midnight at the intersection of E. 38th St. and N. Keystone Ave. Witnesses told police the pickup failed to stop at the red traffic light. Investigating officers say the driver of the pickup truck fled the crash scene on foot, but was apprehended shortly afterward, about a block away.

The truck was heading eastbound on 38th St. when it T-boned the northbound passenger vehicle. The two victims died at the scene. The driver of the truck was transported to Eskenazi Hospital with minor injuries. A fourth person was injured by flying debris from the bed of the pickup truck. Their condition is unknown.