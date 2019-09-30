Win a meet and greet with Hugh Jackman plus tickets to his show!

Hugh Jackman is coming to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in October–and we’re giving you a chance to meet him in person!

One lucky CBS4 viewer will win 10th row tickets plus a meet and greet with the star, who will perform with a live orchestra as he sings hits from The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables, The Boy From Ozand and more!

Jackman, an Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe- and Tony Award-winning performer, is embarking on his first world tour. He’ll stop in Indianapolis on Oct. 12. The actor, known for a variety of roles including Wolverine from the X-Men movies, will bring his versatile talents to the Circle City.

