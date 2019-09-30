Win a meet and greet with Hugh Jackman plus tickets to his show!

Posted 9:03 am, September 30, 2019, by

Hugh Jackman is coming to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in October–and we’re giving you a chance to meet him in person!

One lucky CBS4 viewer will win 10th row tickets plus a meet and greet with the star, who will perform with a live orchestra as he sings hits from The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables, The Boy From Ozand and more!

Jackman, an Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe- and Tony Award-winning performer, is embarking on his first world tour. He’ll stop in Indianapolis on Oct. 12. The actor, known for a variety of roles including Wolverine from the X-Men movies, will bring his versatile talents to the Circle City.

Enter the contest below:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.