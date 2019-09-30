The Rock announces his return to wrestling for Friday Night Smackdown

Posted 5:22 pm, September 30, 2019, by , Updated at 05:29PM, September 30, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - FEBRUARY 16: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson attends a press conference to announce that MetLife Stadium will host WWE Wrestlemania 29 in 2013 at MetLife Stadium on February 16, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images)

Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?

In a tweet Monday, entertainer Dwayne Johnson, known in the ring as “The Rock,” announced his return to the WWE universe.

Johnson said he will be back this Friday for the debut of Friday Night Smackdown.

Johnson rose to fame through wrestling in the mid 1990s and became one of the World Wrestling Federation/Entertainment’s most popular wrestlers. He stepped away from the ring in 2004 to focus on his movie career but has made sporadic appearances with the WWE since 2011. 

