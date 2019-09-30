SILVER ALERT: Police are looking for a missing Plymouth, Ind., couple

PLYMOUTH, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Plymouth Police Department is investigating the disappearance of William Wallace, 80, a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes, and driving a gray 2014 Ford Focus with Indiana license plate number TF644.

 

 

 

William is in the company of Jane Wallace, 80,  a white female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 100 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

 

 

 

William Wallace is missing from Plymouth, Indiana, and was last seen on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at 9:00 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on William Wallace, contact the Plymouth Police Department at 574-936-3187 or 911.

