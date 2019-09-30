× September ends with record heat

September 2019 has been a record setting month. The period will go into the record books and the 10th warmest and the 3rd driest on record. We only had 4 days of with below average highs temperatures and we had 21 days in a row with high temperatures above average. With only .47″ of rain, it was the driest September since 1979.

The heat will continue as we go into October. The record high for both Tuesday and Wednesday is 89 degrees and highs will be in the low-90s with the heat index in the mid-90s for the next two days. An approaching cold front will bring widespread thunderstorms Wednesday night through Thursday and the rain will eventually cool us down. Highs will be near 80 degrees on Thursday and dip into the 60s Friday through Sunday.

We have had six, 90-degree days this month.

We set a record high Monday afternoon.

We had less than a half-inch of rain this month.

We still need rain.

Burn bans will continue this week.

We have had 100 days of 80-degree heat this year.

We have had 24 days of 90-degree heat this year.

Record highs are likely Tuesday and Wednesday.