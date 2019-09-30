Record heat for Central Indiana; Fall gets here later this week!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wow! Incredible heat for the end of September and heading into October. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be 90° with heat index values well into the 90s. The cold front that is in the Northern Plains this morning will make it here on Thursday, dropping our temperatures significantly. Dress for summer Monday! (and Tuesday and Wednesday) No sweater needed (unless you'll be cold in the air conditioning) and definitely needing shorts and t-shirt later on. We'll be back in the 80s by lunchtime. Look at how quickly we warm! Certainly behind a warm front at this point. That hot and humid air mass will support a southerly breeze for Monday and we aren't expecting relief until Thursday but that could come with rain. A few foggy spots this Monday morning as we sit in that warm and moisture rich air mass. So far looking good in Indy but Lafayette and Bloomington experiencing tough driving conditions and that will continue through the morning commute. See that low to the south? It's building in the heat we're feeling for the start of the week but we're watching that cold front closely! Some parts of Montana woke up to the 20s Monday morning. That front will get to Central Indiana later this week but our lows will drop to the much more reasonable 40s. We really should just be in the 70s this time of the year but we've been above average for three weeks and are keeping that going. Today's record was 89° set back in 1971 but Tuesday's record will be over a hundred years old! Should break that one too with another shot at the record books on Wednesday. Thursday will bring more reasonable temperatures but with a chance for rain and quite a breeze. Friday and the weekend will be noticeably cooler but honestly where we should be this time of the year. Chance for rain Sunday into Monday so the Weather Authority will continue to track that.