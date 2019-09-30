× Nonprofits can request toys for this year’s ‘Toys for Tots’ drive starting Oct. 1

Since 1947, the Marines have fulfilled the Christmas dreams of millions of children across the country through Toys for Tots.

They need your help again—and Indiana’s Very Own CBS4 is teaming up with the Marines for this year’s Toys for Tots drive!

Area nonprofits can sign up to request toys for children in their area starting on Oct. 1. The deadline to apply is Nov. 8, 2019. This year’s age range will cover kids from babies to 14 years old. You can learn more about the application process here.

Last year, the program supported more than 43,000 children in the following counties: