Massive murals in Greencastle connecting the community through art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENCASTLE, Ind— A new art installation about a mile outside of downtown Greencastle is catching the eye of all who pass by.

Since early September artists Andrei “Key Detail” Krautsau could be seen atop a motorized lift spray painting four murals on old grain Silos at the S & W Feed Center. The project, one of the largest is the state, commissioned by the Putnam County Mural Project.

“This is really about making a big statement in Indiana arts,” Putnam County Mural Project co-founder Chris Flegal said.

Flegal says the goal behind the murals was to bring the community together, while also promoting a celebration of art. Each silo depicts a different theme of Indiana, and Putnam county culture. Community members offered input about each silo’s theme.

“ It’s really important to engage with the local community because they will see these every day and it’s going to be part of their life”

The community also helped to fund the project, raising $34,000 to pay for the mural. The Indiana Housing and Community Development CreatINg places grant provided $30,000 in matching funds.

“ I hope this represents a continuation of a lot of the positive things that are happening in Putnam county and in Greencastle,” Flegal said.

The murals were officially unveiled Sunday with a block party celebration.