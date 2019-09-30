Marion County to no longer prosecute simple marijuana possession cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- The Marion County Prosecutor's office announced Monday the county will no longer prosecute simple possession of marijuana cases.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears says cases involving less than an ounce of marijuana won't be prosecuted.

The rule is effective today.

"This is something that has been on our minds and discussed internally for the last couple of years," said Mears. "We have discussed this issue with different law enforcement partners...we think this is going to have a number of benefits to the community."

Mears says his office wants police officers to prioritize violent crime, and prosecuting minor marijuana cases takes away from that mission. He also pointed out that the prosecution of marijuana cases have had a disproportionate impact on people of color.

"We believe that is a wrong that we need to right," he said.

Possessing under one ounce classifies as a class B misdemeanor, which is why that amount was chosen. Possessing an ounce or more classifies for a dealing marijuana charge, which the county will continue to prosecute.

"With that quantity of marijuana, you're no longer talking about personal use," said Mears. "You're talking about individuals who intend to distribute that marijuana."

Mears said they looked at the impact on public safety when it comes to these cases. As many as 81% of these cases were being dismissed already.

"Just because you're arrested on a B misdemeanor of marijuana, it does not mean that you're going to be a robber or a murderer," he said.

The rule does not affect public consumption. Someone walking down the street smoking marijuana would still be prosecuted regardless of the amount they possess. The same goes for impaired driving and cases involving people under 18 years old.

There are 393 pending simple possession of marijuana cases the County is currently reviewing. Those cases will be handled in accordance with this policy unless there are additional criminal factors.

Mears says his office will be partnering with agencies to help identify people with previous convictions and guilty pleas for simple marijuana possession to get their records expunged.

Marion County is the first in the state to take this action.

Marion County prosecutor candidate Tim Moriarty issued this statement: