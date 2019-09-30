× Man carrying gun causes evacuation at Pennsylvania grocery store

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Northeastern Regional Police were called to the Giant grocery store on 205 Glen Drive Saturday afternoon for a report of a man armed with a gun, causing an evacuation.

The call came in at 4:11 p.m, according to York County Dispatch. The chief said a male customer came into the store openly carrying a gun that looked like an assault rifle. Another customer saw it and told managers who approached the man. It was discovered the man was the owner of the gun, and was able to carry it.

Police said the customer then went into the bathroom, at which point Giant made the decision to evacuate the store.

The evacuation was lifted about an hour later.