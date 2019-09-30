House panels issue subpoena for Giuliani and Ukraine files

Former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani gestures as he speaks during a conference "120 Years of Struggle for Freedom Iran" at Ashraf-3 camp, which is a base for the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (MEK) in Albanian town of Manza, on July 13, 2019. (Photo by Gent SHKULLAKU / AFP) (Photo credit should read GENT SHKULLAKU/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have subpoenaed President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani for documents related to his interactions with Ukrainian officials.

The House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform panels announced the subpoena Monday as they examine Trump’s efforts to have Ukraine investigate political rival Joe Biden and his family. Giuliani assisted in that effort.

The Democrats have also requested information from three of Giuliani’s associates.

The committees are investigating the matter, which was a subject of a whistleblower’s complaint, as part of an impeachment inquiry against Trump.

Republicans are split over how President Donald Trump should respond to impeachment proceedings.

The president’s allies fanned out across the Sunday talk shows espousing different approaches to the rough transcript and whistleblower complaint at the heart of the proceedings.

The whistleblower says Trump tried to pressure the president of Ukraine to investigate the son of Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, tried deflection by insisting that the real story is a debunked conspiracy theory. Senior presidential adviser Stephen Miller said “deep state” figures are to blame. Ohio congressman Jim Jordan said Biden’s son improperly profited from his father’s position. There’s no evidence of that.

Trump himself tweeted that he should be able to meet his accuser. A top House Democrat said he expects the whistleblower to testify “very soon.”

