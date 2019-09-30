Fair Haven provides a home away from home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Each year thousands of people travel to Indianapolis for medical care hoping to get better.

“Cancer, high-risk pregnancies, organ transplant, and many of them have to stay here for weeks or even months,” explained Fair Haven Foundation founder Amanda Milner.

On top of medical bills and travel costs, many families can’t afford a hotel or a place to stay.

“I was sleeping in the waiting room for about almost two months,” said Gary native Toni Watkins.

That’s when Watkins heard about Fair Haven. After about only a week on the waiting list, she and her son Huston moved into an apartment at Stadium Lofts, just blocks away from the hospital.

“I was so overwhelmed. I think I just cried that whole night,” she said.

Fair Haven has 10 apartments in Indianapolis. Eight are located at Stadium Flats, and two are located on the south side.

“All of our apartments are fully furnished, and they are stocked with all the basic necessities,” said Milner.

But the nonprofit is currently in the process of raising money to renovate a new home away from home.

Once complete, Fair Haven at Ada’s Place will serve an additional 12 families.

“We always have a waiting list, families can stay on our waiting list for weeks or even months. Many of them we aren’t able to serve,” she said.

Fair Haven needs to raise about $2 million dollars to complete the renovations needed for Ada’s Place. Right now they’re about halfway there.

This weekend they will have a fundraiser at Clay Terrace to raise money for the renovation.