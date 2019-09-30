× Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 31 ‘Colts vs Raiders recap’ now available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Colts Blue Zone Podcast has expanded to Mondays!

In order provide more timely analysis, producers Joe Hopkins and Matt Adams will breakdown Colts games every Monday. Mainstays Mike Chappell and Dave Griffiths will continue to appear on the Thursday show, previewing Indianapolis’ upcoming matchups and providing key context to all things Colts.

On this episode, Hopkins and Adams dive into the Colts’ disappointing loss to the Raiders and take a look at how things stand in the deadlocked AFC South.

