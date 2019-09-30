2 killed in separate shooting less than 10 minutes apart in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two people are dead after two separate shootings overnight in Indianapolis.

The first shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. on the east side in the 7200 block of Kensington Drive near East 38th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area after receiving a call about shots fired.

Police found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was dead at the scene. Investigators haven’t released his age or any other identifying factors at this time.

The second shooting occurred on Indy’s south east side just seven minutes later. IMPD responded to the 3400 block of Van Buren Street, near Raymond Street and Sherman Drive, on a report of a person shot.

Officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported her to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

IMPD says they do not believe these shootings are related.

Police haven’t released any suspect information.

If you have any information about either of these shootings, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.