Woman critically shot on near east side

Posted 6:16 am, September 29, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A woman was shot on the near east side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed it’s investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

The shooting happened at a home near the intersection of E North Street and N Rural Street.

EMS personnel responded and transported the female to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Aggravated Assault unit were dispatched and quickly began an investigation.

It’s unclear if police have any suspects or made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or call CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

