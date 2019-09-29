× Silver Alert in effect for missing Granger man

GRANGER, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing from Granger, Indiana.

Authorities say Eddie Thomas was last soon at noon Sunday wearing a blue hoodie, white t-shirt, blue silk jogging pants with green stripes down the sides and brown flip flop sandals with white socks.

Thomas walks with a cane or a limp, according to police.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Those with information on Thomas should contact the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department at 574-255-0606 or 911.