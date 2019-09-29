Joe Maddon out as Cubs manager after 5 seasons, World Series victory

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 02: Manager Joe Maddon of the Chicago Cubs reacts with The Commissioner's Trophy after the Chicago Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cubs win their first World Series in 108 years. (Photo by David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images)

Joe Maddon’s run as manager of the Chicago Cubs has come to an end, the club announced Sunday.

The news came ahead of the Cubs’ season finale against rival St. Louis Cardinals.

Maddon’s five-year contract was set to end this season. He has managed the Cubs for five seasons beginning November 2014.

Theo Epstein, president of baseball operations, told reporters on Sunday that the two split a bottle of wine and spent 30 to 40 minutes on Saturday night “celebrating an unbelievable five year run.”

“In a way, bad news, but also good news at the same time,” Maddon told reporters. “We’re both going to move on, the Cubs are going to flourish, hopefully I get a chance to do this somewhere else. But there’s no tears shed. It’s a good moment for everybody, and we’re both excited about our futures.”

Epstein called Maddon a lifelong friend and said he believes there will be a bidding war for the now-former manager’s services.

“We both agreed that it’s time and that this type of change is a win-win,” Epstein said.

Maddon played a crucial role in ending Chicago’s 108-year World Series title drought. The Cubs won the World Series title in 2016.

The former manager was named “Manager of the Year” three times, twice with the Tampa Bay Rays and once with Cubs. He also led the Cubs to win at least 90 games during four seasons, leading to one of the most successful periods in Cubs history.

