IN Focus: Journalist, author discusses new book, Pence’s political future

INDIANAPOLIS - How is the VP's inner circle dealing with the ongoing impeachment inquiry?

And what are the plans for Mike Pence's political future? Will he run for President in 2024?

In the video above, we discuss those topics with Tom LoBianco, the author of a probing new book about the vice president, Piety and Power: Mike Pence and the Taking of the White House.

LoBianco worked as a reporter for the Indianapolis Star and Associated Press, covering the Pence administration at the Statehouse before moving to Washington to cover politics at the national level.

We also spoke with Leslie Montgomery, who wrote The Faith of Mike Pence, detailing the impact of Pence's evangelical faith.

In the video below, see more of our interviews with LoBianco and Montgomery:

