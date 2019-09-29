× FDA warns against feeding your dog this food after sample shows salmonella

The United States Food and Drug Administration is warning pet owners to stay away from Performance Dog frozen raw pet food produced on or after July 22, 2019, after a sample tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes.

Two samples of raw pet food — one of Performance Dog and the other of a beef variety — were taken by the FDA as a part of a routine inspection in the Bravo Packing, Inc. manufacturing facility in Carneys Point, New Jersey, the statement said.

The beef pet food tested positive for Salmonella and the Performance Dog tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes.

The FDA cautions against all Performance Dog raw pet food produced after July 22, saying it “represents a serious threat to human and animal health,” the statement said.

Bravo Packing, Inc. also tested positive for contamination in September 2018, prompting a recall.

Dog food has come under scrutiny by the FDA this year — not over concerns about bacteria, but heart disease.

The FDA has investigated more than 500 cases of dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) in dogs eating certain types of food, according to their statement.

DCM is a condition that affects a dog’s heart and results in an enlarged muscle. Dogs with DCM tire easily, cough, and have difficulty breathing.