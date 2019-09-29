× Colts fall at home vs Raiders; lose 31-24

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts have lost at home to the Oakland Raiders 31-24.

Without star players like T.Y. Hilton, Darius Leonard and Malik Hooker, the Colts struggled on both sides of the ball in this contest.

Still, the team remained in the game and found themselves with the ball down just one score late in the fourth quarter when Jacoby Brissett threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown, giving the Raiders a 14-point lead.

Eric Ebron hauled in a 48-yard touchdown with just over a minute left, which led to an unsuccessful onside kick.

The Raiders were then able to run out the clock, ending the game.

Brissett finished with 265 passing yards, three touchdown and one interception.

On the ground, the Colts mustered up just 88 total yards, while the Raiders posted 188 rushing yards, including a 60-yard end-around touchdown run by wide receiver Trevor Davis.

The Raiders won both the turnover battle (2-1) and time of possession (33:41 – 26:19) in a game in which they took an early 14-0 lead.

Now 2-2, the Colts travel to Kansas City next week to take on the undefeated Chiefs.

This story will be updated.