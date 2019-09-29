× 67 protesters opposing fossil fuels arrested at New Hampshire coal plant

Sixty-seven people protesting the use of fossil fuels were arrested Saturday after they trespassed at a coal plant in Bow, New Hampshire, city officials said in a news release.

The protesters were from 350 New Hampshire Action, a local affiliate of 350, which aims to end the use of fossil fuels, per the group’s website.

Approximately 120 protesters participated in the event at Merrimack Station, the city’s news release said, between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday. No injuries or damage to property were reported.

Those arrested face charges of criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor, the news release said.

Images from 350 New Hampshire Action’s Twitter page showed protesters posted up outside the plant with signs. One of them said, “Protect Mother Earth.”

The #NoCoalNoGas action today in NH as part of the #ClimateStrike Week of Action is *amazing*. Dozens are risking arrest by marching directly into New England’s last major coal plant. They’re ready to remove the coal #BucketByBucket, if that’s what it takes to shut it down. pic.twitter.com/2O1tIGrH0u — Collin Rees (@collinrees) September 28, 2019

CNN has reached out to 350 New Hampshire Action and Merrimack Station for comment.