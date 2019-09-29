× 2 sent to hospital following shooting on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two people are injured after being shot on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly before 12 p.m. Sunday, police were called to a rehabilitation hospital in the 4100 block of Shore Drive in response to a person who arrived there with a gunshot wound.

That person was taken to an area hospital and is “awake and breathing,” according to IMPD.

Police believe the shooting occurred at 6315 West 56th Street, where a gas station is located.

There, officers found another shooting victim who was suffering from a graze wound. That person was also taken to an area hospital.

Authorities say they do have someone in custody in relation to the shooting.

The ages or identities of the shooting victims has not yet been released.

This is a developing story.