Man accidentally struck by boat while tubing on Geist Reservoir

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A 23-year-old man was taken to the hospital on Saturday afternoon after being struck accidentally by a boat while tubing on Geist Reservoir.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. near the Geist Reservoir Dam. Officials say the man had been tubing in the reservoir when he fell off the tube near the dam and was accidentally struck by the boat as it returned and attempted to retrieve him from the water.

The fire department launched two boats into the reservoir to assist the injured man, transferring him onto a fire department boat before stabilizing the patient and transporting him back to land where the ambulance crew waited.

Officials say the man remained alert and oriented during the course of the water rescue.