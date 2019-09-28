× Indianapolis police seek public’s help finding missing woman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Police say Cynthia Mullins was last seen Thursday in her gray 2016 Kia Forte, which has an Indiana license plate that reads “BHB945.”

Mullins is diabetic and may be without her medication, according to authorities.

Those with information on her whereabouts should contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).