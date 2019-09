× 4 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Four people have been hospitalized, two in critical condition, after a multi-vehicle crash on the east side of Indianapolis.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. Saturday, responders were called to an area near East 10th Street and North Arlington Avenue in reference to a crash.

Officials say four vehicles were involved in the crash, including a FedEx truck.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.