2 vehicles pulled from pond after crash on Indy’s northwest side

Posted 4:00 pm, September 28, 2019, by , Updated at 04:07PM, September 28, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two vehicles had to be retrieved from an Indianapolis pond after a traffic incident sent them down an embankment.

Shortly after 12 p.m. Saturday, responders were called to an area near 46th Street and Golden Meadow Drive in relation to the crash.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says the two drivers failed to share the road as they were headed east on 46th Street, which led to both vehicles entering the water and one vehicle becoming fully submerged.

Thankfully, IFD says the occupants of the vehicles are uninjured.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.