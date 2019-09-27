× Warming up for the last weekend of September

The last weekend of September will be a warm one. A warm front moved north of the state Friday and the high temperature reached into the 90s. We have only had 12 completely dry weekends so far his year and this weekend will start with rain. Thunderstorms developed Friday afternoon and widespread thunderstorms are likely overnight, mainly north of I-70. Rain will continue through Saturday morning before ending. After a wet start most of the weekend will be dry with highs in the 80s.

More unseasonable warmth is likely early next week when 90-degree heat will return to central Indiana. The record high for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday is 89 degrees for each day and we may set record highs to start October.

