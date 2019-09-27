× Reggie Miller biking from Fishers to Terre Haute to raise money for breast cancer research

FISHERS, Ind. – Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller is back in the state raising money for a good cause.

Miller is biking in the Tour de Komen. He left Fishers at 8 a.m. and he is biking 100 miles to Terre Haute to raise money for the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Founder Kyle Vannoni asked Miller to join the team to help raise more awareness, and Miller brought a team of four top female professional bikers: Holly Breck, Lauren Hall, Ayesha McGowan and Rayln Nuss.

Miller spent a lot of time on his bike to train for the ride. He says he bikes a lot in southern California, where he currently lives, but it’s primarily mountain biking.

They hope to raise at least $100,000. Find more information about donating here.