Record heat to return; Colts forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looks good for Sunday at Lucas Oil! There is just about a ten percent chance for rain so there is still question if the roof will be open but overall we are expecting a great day for the Colts game. Temperatures will again be very much above the average high as we'll climb back into the 80s. The average high this time of the year is actually just in the low 70s. We'll also really feel the humidity pumping in this weekend as dew points climb back up over that 60 muggy mark. Look at this chilly morning in Central Indiana! Temperatures have actually managed to drop to the 40s in a few spots and not much better anywhere in the area. Expect it to heat up quickly though! We'll be above our average high as early as lunchtime and continue to heat up from there. Fall temps this morning so sweater needed out the door but shorts and a tshirt by this afternoon! That southwesterly breeze will be up around 15mph with some gusts a bit higher than that. That'll really help our temps climb quickly this afternoon. Rainfall totals will be highest north and far west of Indianapolis this weekend. Mainly the heavy rain will stay out of the city. Hardly a rain chance during the day Friday with mainly extra clouds getting pumped in along with heat and humidity. The clouds that push in tonight will keep us fairly warm overnight with lows only down to 68. Rain will push into our northern counties late tonight but at this point it seems that Indianapolis will dodge most of this rain. Mainly dry for the Colts game on Sunday and then record-breaking heat pours in for the start of next week. I do anticipate Thursday's temps to be much lower than forecast today.