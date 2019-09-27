Police cancel Silver Alert for 75-year-old Goshen woman

Posted 7:12 pm, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 08:10PM, September 27, 2019

Pricilla Douglas

UPDATE: Police say Pricilla Douglas has been found safe and the Silver Alert has been canceled.

GOSHEN, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 75-year-old Goshen woman.

The Goshen Police Department says it’s investigating the disappearance of Pricilla Douglas, 75, who was last seen Friday, September 27 at 9 a.m.

Douglas is described as 5′ 6″ tall, 110 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say she may be driving a maroon 2011 Ford Fiesta with Indiana license plate number D455BV.

Goshen, Indiana is 160 miles north of Indianapolis.

Police say Douglas is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Pricilla Douglas, contact the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.

