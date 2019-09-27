× Florida teacher under investigation after controversial question about Trump on quiz

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A Florida middle school teacher is under fire after students took a quiz with a controversial question involving President Trump.

According to the Boca Raton Tribune, a parent, who chose to remain anonymous, was extremely upset over a quiz question given to their child.

The students were given the following description to match with a president: “45th Pres; 2017; Republican; Real Estate businessman; Idiot.” The question was multiple choice with these answers:

Barack Obama

Ronald Reagan

Donald Trump

Gerald Ford

After taking the quiz, one student told his parent about it. This parent then contacted administration, the newspaper reports.

The school’s principal reportedly released a letter to parents saying, in part:

“The question was inappropriate and demonstrated an unacceptable lack of good judgement on the part of the teacher.”

The principal also said the teacher is being investigated and has been reassigned during the investigation.

The quiz appears to have been published on Quizlet, an online service that allows students to study information using flashcards, quizzes, games and other learning tools.

Click here to view the “Modern Presidents” quiz on Quizlet.