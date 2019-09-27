× More THC vape cartridges turning up during traffic stops

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Some police departments in Central Indiana said they are seeing more vape cartridges containing THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana. Sometimes, they find them in bulk.

Danville Police Department said during a traffic stop in January, officers found $20,000 in cash and more than 100 THC vape cartridges. Officer Nate Lien does not think they had seen something like that before.

“I think these people have realized there is a way to make money with this so they are going out to legal states, buying what they can and basically trafficking it over the borders,” he said.

Officer Lien believes his department is seeing this more often but in smaller amounts. This drug is familiar to other communities too. Last week, Greencastle Police Department found a few boxes during a traffic stop.

A more impressive batch was found in Delaware County back in May. Indiana State Police said a Fort Wayne man was caught with marijuana from California and 201 vials of liquid THC. It was valued at more than $10,000.

“They do not have to roll it up. They don’t have to do any of these things,” said Lien.

The CDC said the latest findings from the vaping-related illness investigation suggest products containing THC play a role in the outbreak. This week, the agency confirmed more than 800 lung injury cases.

Although, health officials said the specific chemical exposure(s) causing lung injuries associated with vaping remains unknown.

“I wish that would have come out a little sooner before people got scared and resorted back to smoking cigarettes,” Jami Rakes, General Manager of Indy Vapor Shop.

Rakes manages a vape shop on the city’s northwest side. She can not sell THC capsules in Indiana, Yet, she said news of this mysterious illness is killing her business by 50%.

“We have been working with the FDA for three or four years now on regulating our e-liquids and stuff so people know what is in them,” she said.