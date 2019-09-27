I-74 and I-465 ramps to close on Indy’s west side for two-phase project

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Drivers on the west side should be aware of a construction project that will close a pair of ramps over the next two weeks.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will close the ramp from I-74 eastbound to I-465 southbound for four nights starting Monday, Sept. 30, through Thursday, Oct. 3.

Crews will repair bridge joints and patch the bridge deck. The closures will last from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

INDOT’s recommended detour during the construction is I-74 eastbound to Crawfordsville Road to I-465.

From Oct. 7 through Oct. 11, INDOT crews will shut down the I-465 northbound ramp to I-74 westbound. Those closures will also be nightly from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

The recommended detour for that closure is I-465 northbound to 38th Street to I-465 southbound, INDOT said.

