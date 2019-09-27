× Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 23 – Purdue Football Big Ten Opener Preview

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue Football plays their first Big 10 game this weekend against Minnesota at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue is off to 1-2 record to start the season and struggling with many of its key players injured – most of which are questionable or expected to miss the game this weekend.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About to Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks to Gold and Black‘s Alan Karpick to look back on the team’s first three games, as well as preview the game against Minnesota. We discuss injuries, disappointment, the importance of winning this game, and more.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 3:30PM EST and will be televised on ESPN2.

