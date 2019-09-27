× Colts’ T.Y. Hilton likely a game-time decision for Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – T.Y. Hilton stood in front of his cubicle Friday afternoon after missing a third straight practice, and would shed zero light on his status for Sunday.

That left it to Chester Rogers, his next-door neighbor in the Indianapolis Colts’ locker room, to clear the air.

“You’re playing, man,’’ he said with a hearty laugh. “Just let ‘em know you’re playing.’’

A few things to understand about Rogers:

He’s a fourth-year wideout, not a member of the team’s medical staff.

Of the individuals involved in determining Hilton’s availability for Sunday’s meeting with the Oakland Raiders in Lucas Oil Stadium, his advice won’t be sought.

Uncertainty has surrounded Hilton since he was held out of the second half of last Sunday’s win over Atlanta. Team trainers were concerned he might tear a quadriceps he aggravated in the second quarter.

The injury forced Hilton to spend the week with those trainers rather than on the field with his teammates, and led to this playful give-and-take with the media Friday afternoon.

So, how are you doing?

I’m doing better, man. I’m ahead of schedule, so I’m doing better.

Do you expect to play Sunday?

We’ll find out Sunday.

Normally, a player doesn’t play after not practicing all week. But you’ve proven you can play without practicing, right?

We all know that.

So, Sunday?

You gotta wait and see. Find out Sunday. Coach’s decision.

Normally, a player doesn’t play when he misses an entire week of practice.

Hilton, though, is an exception. He suffered a serious injury to his right ankle in week 14 at Houston last season. He played at a high level in the following five games despite practicing only once, and then on a limited basis.

Hilton, Frank Reich admitted, is “a rare exception to those things. You can consider those things. With some guys you might not consider that, but with him, that’s always a consideration.’’

The most likely scenario is for Hilton to be a game-time decision.

Following Friday’s practice, Reich ruled three players out of the Raiders game: linebacker Darius Leonard (concussion), safety Malik Hooker (knee) and defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (ankle). He declined to offer updates several other players, including Hilton, defensive end Jabaal Sheard (knee) and cornerback Pierre Desir (hamstring).

Some clarity should come when the injury report is released later Friday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

