Vice President Mike Pence set to return to Indy to tout USMCA

Posted 5:28 am, September 26, 2019

Vice President Mike Pence speaks to the American Legion Convention in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Vice President Mike Pence will return to his home state today for a two-day trip.

Today, the former Indiana Governor will lead a panel discussion on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement and its impact on Hoosier workers and companies.

Vice President Pence and the Second Lady Karen Pence are expected to arrive on Air Force Two around 11:15 a.m.

At 1 p.m., he will participate in a roundtable discussion and  give a speech at MacAllister Machinery. Tickets are available on America First Policies’ website at no cost. You do need to register ahead of time.

On Friday, he’ll tour the Neurodiagnostic Institute and Advanced Treatment Center at Community Hospital East.

He’ll then take part in a roundtable discussion with public health leaders.

