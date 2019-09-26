LIVESTREAM: House committee questions acting intel chief about whistleblower complaint

Read the declassified whistleblower complaint released by the House Intelligence Committee

Posted 9:17 am, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 09:24AM, September 26, 2019

US President Donald Trump holds a press conference in New York, September 25, 2019, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. - Trump on Wednesday called the grounds for his impeachment laid out by Democrats "a joke," after he was accused of pressuring his Ukrainian counterpart for domestic political reasons. "When they look at the information, it's a joke. Impeachment for that?" Trump told a news conference. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence released the declassified whistleblower complaint Thursday morning.

You can read it below:

And here’s the letter the Intelligence Community Inspector General sent regarding the complaint:

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.