More interstate projects set around Marion County this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Drivers around Marion County should prepare for another weekend of road work.

Contractors will be in five different locations around Marion County to repave roads and strengthen bridges. Maintenance crews will also work to fix barrier walls and guardrails, clear drains and fix lights.

The Indiana Department of Transportation urges drivers to plan ahead and use alternate routes when available. Drivers should also watch for construction zones, slow down and avoid distracted driving.

Lane restrictions:

I-465 NB/EB from 56th Street to U.S. 31 (northwest side)

1 lane open

Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

I-465 SB at 71st St. (northwest side)

2 lanes closed

Saturday at 7 p.m. to Sunday at 7 p.m.

I-465 EB from U.S. 31 to White River (north side)

1 lane open

Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

I-465 NB from I-70 to Pendleton Pike (east side)

1 lane open

Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

I-865 EB & WB from I-465 to I-65 (northwest side)

1 lane open in each direction

Now through October 9

I-65 NB & SB from Little Eagle Creek to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. (Exit 117) (northwest side)

1 lane open in each direction

Now through October 3

Ramp closures:

Meridian Street Ramps at I-70 (Downtown Indianapolis)

Now through Sunday by 6 a.m.

Ramps to and from U.S. 421 (Michigan Rd) to I-465 EB

Intermittent closures from Friday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 2 p.m.

Keystone Ave NB and SB to I-465 EB

Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

Keystone Ave NB to I-465 WB