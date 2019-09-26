IMPD searches for SUV after man critically injured in west side hit-and-run

Photo from scene of hit-and-run on September 26, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for the driver responsible for hitting a man on the west side of Indianapolis.

Police say the incident happened around midnight near Lynhurst Drive and Plainfield Avenue.

Neighbors heard the impact and went to investigate what happened. That’s when they found the man lying in the road and moaning for help.

Medics transported him to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Police are searching for a black or silver SUV in connection with the crime.

