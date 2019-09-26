× Hur leads LPGA field after round 1 of IWIT Championship at Brickyard Crossing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Mi Jung Hur fired a bogey-free round of nine under par and leads the Indy Women in Tech Championship by two strokes after one round of play at Brickyard Crossing.

Hur has three wins in her LPGA career, including a victory last month in the Scottish Open. 2018 IWIT Championship winner Sung Hyun Park sits at two under par, and 2017 winner Lexi Thompson finished her first round at four over par.

Amateur and Zionsville High School senior Annabelle Pancake had a memorable outing, holing out from the fairway on the par 4 16th for an Eagle. She finished her round at four over par. Former Center Grove Trojan Erica Shepard completed a round of six birdies and four bogeys for a score of two under par.

Round 2 of the tournament begins Friday morning at 7:15 a.m.