× Holiday World donates $74,000 to charity following IT glitch

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. – Holiday World turned an unfortunate technical glitch into a big win for local charities.

The amusement park ran into an IT problem last week and opened with limited operation for the first edition of its “Happy Halloween Weekends.” Instead of shutting down, Holiday World charged people $10 at the gate. The decision meant some rides weren’t working and food options were limited. People could also only pay with cash. Officials said proceeds would go to charity.

The weekend event raised more than $74,000, which will go to local CASA chapters in Dubois, Perry and Spencer counties.

“This donation will bless kids for years to come,” said Deena Hubler, executive director of Dubois County CASA.

CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, “works to mobilize, train and empower volunteers who make a difference by helping judges make informed decisions about what is best for the child’s future.”

You can expect normal prices and full operations for Happy Halloween Weekends when they resume of Saturday, Sept. 28. You can learn more here.