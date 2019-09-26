× Heating up for the last weekend of September

After a week of fall-like weather, things will heat up for the last weekend of September. A warm front will move north of the state and highs will rise into the middle 80s Friday afternoon. We’ll also have a chance for a few widely scattered late day t-storms . Rainfall will be heavier and more widespread Friday night through Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend will be dry with highs in 80s.

More unseasonable warmth is likely early next week when 90-degree heat will return to central Indiana. We may set record highs to start October.

We have had four, 90-degree days this month.

Highs will be in the 80s Friday afternoon.

We have had less than a half-inch of rain this month.

We have moderately dry conditions across most of the state.

Several counties south of I-70 are under burn bans.

Scattered t-storms are possible Friday afternoon.

Heavy rain is likely through Saturday morning.

Most of Saturday will be dry.

Highs will be in the 80s Saturday.

We’ll have dry weather for the Colts game.

October will open with record heat.