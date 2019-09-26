Heating up for the last weekend of September

Posted 3:42 pm, September 26, 2019, by

After a week of fall-like weather, things will heat up for the last weekend of September. A warm front will move north of the state and highs will rise into the middle 80s Friday afternoon.  We’ll also have a chance for a few widely scattered late day t-storms . Rainfall will be heavier and more widespread Friday night through Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend will be dry with highs in 80s.

More unseasonable warmth is likely early next week when 90-degree heat will return to central Indiana.  We may set record highs to start October.

We have had four, 90-degree days this month.

Highs will be in the 80s Friday afternoon.

We have had less than a half-inch of rain this month.

We have moderately dry conditions  across most of the state.

Several counties south of I-70 are under burn bans.

Scattered t-storms are possible Friday afternoon.

 

Heavy rain is likely through Saturday morning.

Most of Saturday will be dry.

Highs will be in the 80s Saturday.

We’ll have dry weather for the Colts game.

October will open with record heat.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.