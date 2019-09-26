× From Donut Festival to football or pup-friendly Bow Wow Bash, the first weekend of fall is jam-packed

Indy Donut Festival

Broad Ripple Park

The 2019 Indy Donut Festival is happening this Saturday, Sept. 28, at Broad Ripple Park. From 10 a.m.-1 p.m. attendees will get to sample donuts from some of the city’s favorite donut shops as well as coffee from various coffee shops. This is a family-friendly event that will feature life music, fun activities and amazing food. Proceeds from the Indy Donut Festival benefit the American Cancer Society to support programs, services and research efforts in Indiana.

Fishers Fun Fest

Fishers Elite Martial Arts

Grab the kids and head to Fishers Fun Fest this Saturday, Sept. 28 from 12-4 p.m. Hosted by Fishers Martial Arts, this free family-friendly event will feature live music, food vendors, games, activities, inflatables and other fun activities. There will also be several local merchants and vendors on hand.

Irvington BrewFest

Our Lady of Lourdes

Come sample craft specialties from Indy’s best local breweries and other special guests at Irvington BrewFest happening this Saturday from 7-11 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Parish. Attendees can grab some fabulous swag that includes a custom Irvington BrewFest pint glass, enjoy great music from Audio Diner and wonderful food from local food trucks and plenty of great beer and community fun!

Circle City Classic

Downtown Indianapolis

This weekend marks the 36th annual Circle City Classic! This year’s game pits Kentucky State University against Jackson State University Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Classic draws an average of 175,000 people from across the country annually and also features a parade, pep rally, musical performances, well-known celebrities, a battle of the bands, worship service, a fan fest/tailgate and much more.

Grand Fall Fest

Grand Park (Westfield)

Grand Fall Fest is happening from 3-7 p.m. this Saturday at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Grand Fall Fest was designed to celebrate the season with a a variety of family friendly fall activities like wagon rides, games, inflatables, fire pits and s’mores, a vendor area, pony rides and petting zoo and more! This event will utilize much of Grand Park’s 400-acre campus and incorporate activities the whole family will enjoy. Proceeds benefit the Westfield Youth Assistance Program.

Bow Wow Bash

Williams Park (Brownsburg)

This Sunday, Brownsburg’s Williams Park is going to the dogs! Bring your pup to the 9th annual Bow Wow Bash happening from 1-5 p.m. The Bow Wow Bash is a PAWfectly wonderful family event with a variety events, including a dog blessing, Woof Walk, PetValu Dog Contests, vendors, food, rescue groups with over 100 animals up for adoption, silent auction, lure course and the highly anticipated Hendricks Power Ball Drop! This year, they are adding a new event called the Bow Wow Splash—where dogs will have the use of the Splash Pad! Bow Wow Bash is expected to draw over 1000 people and hundreds of dogs. All you need is a $5 suggested donation for adults. Kids and dogs are free!

