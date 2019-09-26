× Firefighters remove man from tree after sustaining a fatal injury in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A 62-year-old man was pronounced dead and removed from a tree on the northwest side of Indianapolis on Thursday.

The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) said firefighters were dispatched to the 4500 block of Lincoln Road at 6:08 p.m.

According to IFD, after repeated attempts at calling, a woman reported that she went to check on her brother and found him unresponsive in a tree in his back yard.

IFD said the man was removing tree limbs when something went horribly wrong and he sustained a fatal injury.

According to IFD, it’s not clear what happened and the man was wearing a helmet, harness and rope system.

Officials believe that a branch may have snapped and hit him, causing a medical injury.

After having difficulty reaching the area, IFD used a DPW bucket truck to retrieve the man who was about 35′ up in the tree.

The death is under investigation by IMPD.