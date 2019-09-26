Fatal bus crash under investigation by Bloomington police

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Bloomington Police Department (BPD) is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a bus on Thursday.

Police said on September 26 around 11:44 a.m., police and first responders were called to Walnut Street just south of the intersection of 3rd Street, for a crash involving a female pedestrian and a Bloomington Transit bus.

According to BPD, the pedestrian was determined to be deceased by emergency responders upon arrival.

Police said the bus had just left from the downtown Bloomington Transit terminal.

BPD crash reconstructionists are currently investigating the crash, and investigators are trying to determine if nearby cameras or mounted cameras on the bus recorded any video of the incident.

Police said no foul play suspected and Walnut Street has since reopened to traffic.

This story will be updated.

