Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 30 ‘Raiders Come to Town’ now available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Colts did the Dirty Birds dirty by closing out the game 27-24 Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

This Sunday, Jon Gruden’s Raiders come to town after having dropped their last two games.

On this week’s podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins recap the Colts’ victory over Atlanta and preview their upcoming matchup with Oakland.

The crew also discusses the Colts’ lengthy injury list, which includes star players such as T.Y. Hilton and Darius Leonard. How will their potential absences impact the Colts’ strategy heading into Sunday? Who leads the team in receiving yards if Hilton is sidelined? We address those questions and more.

