A cooler, pleasant Thursday; summer-like heat returns this weekend

A weak cold front brought very little rainfall to central Indiana on Wednesday. Indianapolis only received a trace of rain yesterday, which is not helping with the precipitation deficit for the city. Indy has had 0.40” of rain so far this September and that total is running more than two inches below normal to date.

Rain is not in the forecast today due to high pressure traveling over the Ohio Valley. However, the weather is going to be pleasant and more comfortable now that winds are streaming in out of the northwest. Highs will climb into the mid-70s this afternoon.

Quiet conditions will persist overnight with a mostly cloudy sky over the state. A light jacket may be needed at the bus stop early Friday morning! Lows will drop into the mid to upper 50s.

There are going to be several dry hours around the area on Friday, but storm chances will rise late in the afternoon for locations north of Indianapolis. The northern half of the state will see most of the scattered activity Friday evening and night. A gusty storm cannot be ruled out for northwest Indiana with the wave of thunderstorms. Temperatures are going to rise a bit more Friday afternoon with highs in the mid-80s!

Another mainly dry and unseasonably warm stretch is on the way! Highs will warm up through the weekend and into early next week. Indianapolis could even see more 90-degree days next week. The dry soils and full sunshine could help break afternoon high records! The Weather Authority will closely watch the latest trends and bring more updates as they become available.